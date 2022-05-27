Burchfield Park in Holt opens kayak, canoe rentals

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County’s Burchfield Park officially opened canoe and kayak rentals Friday for the McNamara Canoe Grand River trip.

In-park rentals will be available on a walk-up basis Wednesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., including holidays. All boats must be returned by 7 p.m.

Bunker Road and Eaton Rapids landing trips are closed until further notice due to high water levels caused by all the recent rain.

