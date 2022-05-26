Wreath-laying ceremony in East Lansing on Thursday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, in honor of Memorial Day, the city of East Lansing and the Lansing-based 1st battalion, 24th marines will be laying wreaths to honor all of the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Community members are invited to attend the ceremony at East Lansing’s Medal of Honor Memorial and Veterans Monument at 10:30 Thursday morning.

More:

Fireworks safety ahead of the holiday

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.