Watching Your Wallet: Filling the gap when financing isn’t enough

By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scholarships and student loans can cover a lot of college costs, but they’re often just not enough.

When it comes time for college, experts said it’s important to make sure you and your teen exhaust all forms of scholarships, grants, aid and work study before you turn to student loans.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said you are likely going to face a gap in funding because even federal student loans won’t pay the entire cost.

“Your student can qualify for student loans and their name that only pays for so much in many cases,” Dale said. “Especially if you’re looking at a four-year university in-state or even if you go out of state, you’re going to have cost above what your student can borrow. "

She said turning to private student loans should be a last resort because they come with higher interest rates and are altogether more expensive compared to federal student loans.

They also usually require a co-signer which puts an additional person on the hook -- likely a parent.

If you want to help your child pay for that gap in funding, there are personal loans, home equity loans, savings accounts and 529 plans. Dale said you might also consider Parent PLUS loans.

One of the biggest differences between Parent PLUS and other student loans is it requires a credit check. But to be eligible, your child needs to complete the FAFSA.

