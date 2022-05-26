WATCH LIVE: Now Desk at Noon - Rain now but warmer temps later, Antarctic expedition artifacts sold, Zoopolis 500 and more
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at some heat coming our way after a few bouts of rain.
Plus artifacts linked to Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton are sold at auction, the results of the Zoopolis 500, a new snack meshes salty and sweet, and a look at what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.
