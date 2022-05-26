Trial date set for Michigan man accused of murder, cannibalism

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - A trial date has been set for Mark Latunski, the man charged in the 2019 murder of a Swartz Creek man.

Latunski is accused of killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019. The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18 now that Latunski has been found competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors said the two men met on a dating app.

Bacon was last seen Christmas Eve 2019. His family reported him missing when he didn’t show up for Christmas breakfast. Michigan State Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon.

Latunski has until Oct. 13 to accept or reject a plea deal.

