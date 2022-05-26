May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Travel alert advised for Memorial Day Weekend as monkeypox continues to spread

Two monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Utah and there is a confirmed case in Massachusetts.
Travelers wearing masks at Austin Airport
Travelers wearing masks at Austin Airport(MGN Online / Lars Plougmann / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now issued a travel alert advising all travelers to avoid close contact with sick people and wild animals as the monkeypox continues to spread.

Two monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Utah and there is a confirmed case in Massachusetts. Meaning that at least three people in the US have the disease. Several other states, including Florida, New York, Washington, and California, also have suspected cases.

The World Health Organization says the risk to the public is low, but people should be aware of any unexplained rashes.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer

Latest News

Memorial Day (generic)
Wreath-laying ceremony in East Lansing on Thursday
Michigan State Capitol building
WATCH LIVE: State Board of Canvassers meet to discuss sufficiency of signatures
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 5/26/22
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer