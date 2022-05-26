Travel alert advised for Memorial Day Weekend as monkeypox continues to spread

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now issued a travel alert advising all travelers to avoid close contact with sick people and wild animals as the monkeypox continues to spread.

Two monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Utah and there is a confirmed case in Massachusetts. Meaning that at least three people in the US have the disease. Several other states, including Florida, New York, Washington, and California, also have suspected cases.

The World Health Organization says the risk to the public is low, but people should be aware of any unexplained rashes.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.