Swim-up bars a possibility in Michigan this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer in Michigan may feel a lot more tropical after a new bill advanced in the legislature. The Senate Committee on Economic and Small Business Development has passed House Bill 5983 and 5984, which would allow for Swim-up bars in Michigan.

Swim-up bars are a custom feature built in to concrete pools or other swimming areas. They generally include barstool seating, a countertop, and often a “dry side” serving area outside of the pool. Guests can enjoy their drinks at the bar without ever leaving the comfort of the water.

Justin Winslow is President and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association applauds the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan Senate Committee on Economic and Small Business Development for passing legislation that allows for swim up bars in Michigan,” Winslow said. “Attracting visitors to Pure Michigan and providing flexibility for our hotel operators to offer unique experiences for guests has never been more important as the hospitality industry’s landscape continues to shift.”

The bills were sponsored by Senators Rodney Wakeman and John Cherry.

They must now be approved by the Senate, then signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

