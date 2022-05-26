Super search -- Mason Public Schools invite public to meet final 3 Superintendent candidates

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The superintendent search for Mason Public Schools is narrowing.

It’s down to three candidates. The school district had presented six possible candidates and, after interviews and public input, has announced they would like to offer the public the chance to interact with the remaining three.

Background: Mason Schools seek community input for new superintendent

Kurt Creamer is President of the Mason Public Schools Board of Education.

“We would like to thank all the candidates who applied and interviewed for the Superintendent opening at Mason Public Schools,” Creamer said. “The overall quality of the applicants speaks to the reputation and desirableness of our district.”

The candidates selected for second round interviews are Matthew Stuard, Kevin Dufresne and Gary Kinzer. Mason Public Schools has scheduled an open house to introduce them to the public on Wednesday, June 1, at Mason City Hall at 201 Ash Street in Mason.

4:00 pm: Open House for Community

5:10 pm: Matthew Stuard, M.A., Executive Director of Curriculum, Mason Public Schools, Mason, MI

6:40 pm: Kevin Dufresne, M.A., Principal, Mason Public Schools, Mason, MI

8:10 pm: Gary Kinzer, Ed.D., Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Novi Community School District, Novi, MI

“The Mason community, including parents and district staff, are welcome to attend an Open House at 4:00 pm,” district officials wrote. “Interviews will be held at the same location starting at 5:10 pm. District staff, parents and community members are encouraged to attend the interviews. There will be an opportunity to suggest questions and provide feedback to the board for each of the interviewees.”

First-round interviews of the candidates have been included below.

