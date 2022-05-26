May is for Miracles
Studio 10 Tidbit: On this Day in History

By Holly Harper
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today in 1897 the classic novel, Dracula got it’s start which is why this week’s Studio 10 tidbit is all about Dracula.

The novel was written by Irish writer Bram Stoker, but did not start becoming the popular adaptation of the story that we are familiar with until the 1920′s when the novel was made for Broadway.

Check out the video for more fun facts.

