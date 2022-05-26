May is for Miracles
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Christian Davis

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Christian Davis
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Christian Davis.

He’s a 6′2″ seventh grade student who plays on Holt Junior High School basketball team.

He excels on and off the court and is known for his sportmanship.

