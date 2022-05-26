Softball Classic Postponed To Next Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The eight team high school Softball Classic has been postponed by weather to next week. The new schedule shows three days of doubleheaders, next Tuesday through Thursday, all games at Lansing’s Ranney Park. The championship game is now set for 7pm Monday, June 6th. Eaton Rapids, the defending champion, is in the field.

