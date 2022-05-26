May is for Miracles
Potter Park Zoo hosting Turtle Trivia Thursday

The trivia event is being held at both the Potter Park Zoo and John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.
File Image
File Image(FILE)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Potter Park Zoo is hosting an event called turtle trivia.

Participants will be able to compete for first, second, and third place prizes while testing their skills about what they know about the reptile in four rounds of trivia.

Tickets for the event are $20 and all the proceeds will go to the Turtle Survival Alliance which works to conserve turtle species worldwide. The trivia event is being held at both the Potter Park Zoo and John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

The trivia competition starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m., but participants, who can compete solo or in teams of up to four, will be able to enter the zoo at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments and snacks will be available for participants.

Guests wishing to participate must bring a cellular or Wi-Fi-enabled device to take part.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

