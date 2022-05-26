May is for Miracles
Oxford students walk out to support Robb school in Texas

Hundreds of students at Oxford High School in Michigan walked out to show their support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of students at Oxford High School, the Michigan school where four were killed in November, walked out Thursday and formed a ‘U’ on the football field to show support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas.

“We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it,” sophomore Andrew Sholtz told The Detroit News.

A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers this week at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Oxford school officials knew a walkout was planned and worked to ensure students would be safe, spokeswoman Danielle Stublensky said.

She said it was part of a national effort by Students Demand Action, a group calling for changes in gun laws.

“As a community, our hearts are with Uvalde and we understand why some of our students chose to participate in the national walkout,” Stublensky said.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the Oxford school shooting. His parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter under a theory that they made a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failed to respond to signs of mental distress.

Lawsuit accuses 3 automakers and parts maker in air bag case