May is for Miracles
Advertisement

In My View: The Big Ten baseball tournament always changes

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) - The Big Ten baseball tournament always changes formats and locations.

It’s in Omaha again this week and Nebraska is in the field. The crowds will be miniscule. I say play one more week of the regular season in better weather and let the top two teams play a best of three at the regular season champ so there is at least some fan interest far beyond what there is at the moment.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The affected area of a power outage in Mason on Tuesday, May 24.
Hundreds without power in Mason outage

Latest News

In My View: Can the Tigers improve with the current roster?
In My View: The Detroit Tigers season can improve
In My View: Baseball’s amateur draft
In My View: Big Ten may change conference championships