MSU Pole Vaulter Headed to NCAA Finals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s pole vaulter Trevor Stephenson secured a spot at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Oregon for the second straight year earlier this week. The Regionals are being held this week end in Bloomington, Indiana. Michigan State previously had two decathlon athletes qualify for Eugene-- Ryan Talbot and Heath Baldwin.

