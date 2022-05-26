MSU Gets Four Kick Off Times For This Fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Thursday informed Michigan State of four kick off times for upcoming games this fall. The Spartans open at home September 2nd, a Friday, at 7pm against Western Michigan on ESPN. The following Saturday, September 10, the game with Akron kicks at 4pm on the Big Ten Network. The September 17 game at Washington will air on ABC and kick at 7:30pm Michigan time, 4:30pm on the West Coast. And the October 15 Homecoming game with Wisconsin will kick at either 3:30pm or 4 o’clock.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.