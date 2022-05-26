MIS To Host Goodyear Tire Tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway will host a NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear Tire Test ove two days, May 31 and June 1st in preparation for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Three drivers will participate-- Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.