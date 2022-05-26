May is for Miracles
MIS To Host Goodyear Tire Tests

Ryan Blaney (12) passes by Ross Chastain (1) lifting off the track after making contact with...
Ryan Blaney (12) passes by Ross Chastain (1) lifting off the track after making contact with Kyle Busch, right, during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Randy Holt)(Randy Holt | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway will host a NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear Tire Test ove two days, May 31 and June 1st in preparation for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Three drivers will participate-- Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace.

