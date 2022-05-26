Michigan parents concerned about sending their kids to school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In light of the deadly shooting in Texas, parents are reflecting on whether or not they trust their children’s schools to keep them safe.

Kristy Wallace spoke from a unique perspective as a mother who has children who have already graduated and some who have yet to begin kindergarten. She said she lives in an area that has an issue with violence. On May 17, police located two stolen rifles in a nearby park and one of them was loaded.

“Their role models and who they look up to and what they see on a daily basis, it’s concerning,” Wallace said.

She recalled the issues she faced when her older children were in school and said she isn’t sure she wants to do that a second time.

“There were times that school was on lockdown. There were concerns of guns and weapons in the school,” Wallace said. “It definitely is a big concern whether or not I want my younger kids to attend public school or be home schooled.”

Melissa Wong has the opposite experience. She said her children’s schools are very secure and hasn’t had any issues with their safety protocols.

“You do have to get buzzed in, but now -- since COVID -- they don’t let parents in the building,” Wong said. “It makes me feel good as a parent to know that they don’t let any parents or outside people into the buildings.”

She said it’s a process just to check her children out of school, which she’s certainly OK with.

“They ask for your information and then if you are picking up a child -- as long as you’re on they’re contact list -- you can pick that child up and they bring that child to you,” Wong said.

Many schools in Mid-Michigan have implemented programs to stop violence before it happens. You can check your school district’s website to find out what they’re doing to protect your children.

