Michigan nurse pleads guilty to tampering with hospital fentanyl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 46-year-old nurse from Sturgis pled guilty Thursday to a charge of tampering with a consumer product

According to authorities, Alison Renee Marshall was working as a registered nurse in an interventional radiology unit of a Kalamazoo hospital, where she removed liquid fentanyl from bottles and replaced it with a saline solution in 2020. Authorities said another nurse saw that a 72-year-old cancer patient who was undergoing a percutaneous chest tube placement did not receive the expected pain relief from the pain management drug that was administered at the beginning of the procedure.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that several vials of fentanyl had caps that appeared to have been glued back onto the vials and that hospital records said Marshall had checked out doses of fentanyl for patients 14 times in July and August 2020, but canceled the transactions and reportedly returned the fentanyl.

FDA laboratory examination of the vials with the glued caps found needle punctures and testing revealed the vials were diluted, containing 3% or less of the amount of reported fentanyl.

Authorities said Marshall met with hospital officials in August 2020 and admitted she had diverted fentanyl for her own use.

Marshall faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison. She is expected to be sentenced Sept. 21, 2022.

