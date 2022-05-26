Michigan Department of Treasury warn residents of collections scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan Department of Treasury is warning Michiganders of a new scam involving fake collection letters.

According to the department, taxpayers are sent a fake collection letter about an overdue tax bill that appears to be from the Treasury Department. The letter includes a phone number for residents to resolve the debt.

The scammer’s letter attempts to lure the taxpayer into a situation where they could make a payment to a criminal. It aggressively threatens the taxpayer that their property --including bank accounts, wages, business assets, cars, real estate, refunds and cash -- would be seized if the debt isn’t settled.

The fake collection letter appears credible to the taxpayer because it uses specific personal facts pulled directly from publicly available information.

Taxpayers who receive a letter from a scammer or have questions about their state debts should call Treasury’s Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265.

To learn more about Michigan’s taxes and the collections process, visit the state’s official website here.

