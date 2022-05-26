Mental health resources available in our community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Jennifer Cronkite, Mental Health Therapist with Community Mental Health, talks about the ongoing impact the pandemic and related stress have had on our collective mental health.

She provides information on what that can look like in various populations, some things we can do to take care of ourselves and where to reach out for help and support.

