May is for Miracles
Judge sides with State in catholic school’s mask mandate challenge

The statewide mask mandate ended in June of 2021.
The statewide mask mandate ended in June of 2021.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A catholic school’s challenge to Michigan’s mask order, in 2020, has been dismissed by a federal appeals court.

Resurrection School in Lansing sued the state saying the mask mandate violated the free exercise of religion.

Background: Federal appeals court to hear arguments over Michigan mask mandate

A federal judge ruled on the side of the state and dropped the case.

The statewide mask mandate ended in June of 2021.

More: Court will take new look at masks in religious schools

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

