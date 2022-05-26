Jackson County Sheriff pushes for new jail as current jail faces structural degradation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Sheriff Gary Schuette wants a new jail for Jackson County, but he’s going to have to convince taxpayers to pay for it.

The current jail is 70 years old and Schuette said it “has served its purpose.”

He said the jail isn’t working anymore for what it is intended to do and they need an upgrade for both inmates and employees.

“They’re working in conditions that sometimes can be described as much below par -- leaking sewer pipes all over the place,” Schuette said. “We have raw sewage on occasion that lands in our booking area. A couple of times, it has landed on our employees.”

Built in the 1950s as a nuclear fallout shelter, most of the building is cement, which makes renovations next to impossible.

“The inside walls are, minimum, 16 inches thick,” Schuette said.

Radios don’t work through walls that thick and Schuette said the camera system is so old, the parts aren’t even manufactured anymore.

“We have to buy used on eBay,” he said.

Even if they can make repairs, the repairs aren’t sustainable. For example, officers use meat thermometers to check the temperature because the boiler dials don’t work. Additionally, where inmates are dropped off is reportedly a one-lane garage where vehicles have to turn their engines off so carbon monoxide from the exhaust doesn’t build up in the small area.

Schuette said these kinds of limitations weaken relationships between inmates and staff.

“Those types of things are really important inside an institution like this because people rely upon that for their sanity,” Schuette said. “When we’re not able to give them that because of the limitations of the physical plant here, it certainly makes tensions flair.”

He said a new jail isn’t a want, it’s a necessity.

“The folks that are here are in my custody,” Schuette said. “And if you think about the world custody -- a parent and a child -- that is the relationship that I have to have with these inmates.”

The millage request will go before the Jackson County Commissioners on June 7. Commissioner Earl Poleski said he’s looking forward the Schuette’s presentation.

If approved, the millage could end up on the November ballot.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.