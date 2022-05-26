‘Immensely pleased’ -- McLaren resumes seeing all patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McLaren hospitals are returning to regular operations.

From the time COVID first hit, hospitals have had to take steps to ensure they didn’t become breeding grounds for the disease. Even with all reasonable efforts taken, there were mixed results at best.

Julie Lepzinski is President and CEO of McLaren Medical Group.

“During the last two years, McLaren Medical Group has taken precautionary steps to protect the health and safety of our patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lepzinski said in a release. “This included restricting the type of sick patients seen within many of our clinics.”

Yet, as time went on and we learned more about the disease, hospitals became better at handling it. More, the American people became more capable of handling COVID after vaccines were released.

Now, McLaren officials say they are taking appointments for all patients.

“With﻿ vaccines widely available, we are immensely pleased to resume seeing all patients in all our healthcare clinics for illness or preventive health visits,” Lepzinski said. “Rest assured, we continue to follow best safety practices - including strict cleaning and sanitation guidelines and masking requirements.”

For those who prefer, McLaren will continue to offer virtual care appointments. Regardless of the manner, people who have put off annual checkups or routine health screenings are able to make an appointment as of Thursday.

Online booking is available on McLaren’s website.

