Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer

Grand Ledge, Mich. (WILX) - People across the state are keeping a close eye on their bank statements. A debit and credit card problem at Meijer grocery stores over the weekend had some people charged twice.

Imagine taking a trip to Meijer, picking out your groceries, checking out at the register, but instead, you’re overcharged. Then, on top of that, leaving the store empty-handed.

“I swiped my card and it said declined, so I left with nothing,” said Josh, a Grand Ledge man who was charged, “I woke up on Sunday morning and there were five charges of that one charge that was declined. But it said pending so I waited, thinking maybe it would get fixed, and then it stopped saying it was pending last night but there were also two extra charges to that.”

Since he only planned on spending about $100 to fill up his cart, not $700, he’s now dealing with even more stress.

“I have other bills to pay. I mean the electric company, the gas company,” Josh said. “I mean, they don’t care that Meijer has my money.”

Nobody from the Meijer corporate office would go on camera, but they did send News 10 the following statement:

This past weekend we experienced issues with our credit/debit card processing due to a technical issue with our processing partner, Chase Bank. While the issue has been resolved, we realize it caused tremendous inconvenience for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize for that. Chase has assured us that many of the customer accounts have already been credited, and any remaining affected customers should receive their funds in the coming days.

