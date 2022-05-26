May is for Miracles
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer

(PRNewswire)
By Alynne Welch
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Grand Ledge, Mich. (WILX) - People across the state are keeping a close eye on their bank statements. A debit and credit card problem at Meijer grocery stores over the weekend had some people charged twice.

Background: Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account

Imagine taking a trip to Meijer, picking out your groceries, checking out at the register, but instead, you’re overcharged. Then, on top of that, leaving the store empty-handed.

“I swiped my card and it said declined, so I left with nothing,” said Josh, a Grand Ledge man who was charged, “I woke up on Sunday morning and there were five charges of that one charge that was declined. But it said pending so I waited, thinking maybe it would get fixed, and then it stopped saying it was pending last night but there were also two extra charges to that.”

Since he only planned on spending about $100 to fill up his cart, not $700, he’s now dealing with even more stress.

“I have other bills to pay. I mean the electric company, the gas company,” Josh said. “I mean, they don’t care that Meijer has my money.”

Nobody from the Meijer corporate office would go on camera, but they did send News 10 the following statement:

