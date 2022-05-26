Golf Takes Over at Jackson Field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The second annual Grand River Country Club golf course has opened competitively at the Lansing Lugnuts stadium known as Jackson Field. It is a nine hole par three designed by the Lugnuts’ retail director Matt Hicks. Players can sign up on the Lugnuts’ website to play anytime now through Sunday. The Lugnuts are playing the remainder of this week in Beloit, Wisconsin and do not return home until Tuesday, May 31st for an 11am game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The golf layout is competitive with prizes awarded to winners through the duration of the golf tournament.

