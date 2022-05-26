Cristo Rey Church Fiesta puts the FUN in fundraising

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cristo Rey Fiesta is back! This year’s event is scheduled to take place on May 27, 28 and 29, 2022 at the Cristo Rey Church grounds, 201 W. Miller Road, Lansing, MI.

This Fiesta is the largest Latino event in Mid-Michigan, attracting thousands of people to this three-day event. While the Fiesta serves to strengthen our community’s identity, it also serves the Greater Lansing Community by highlighting the area’s rich cultural diversity.

Fiesta 2022 will feature authentic Mexican food, the best music, including, Tejano, Latino, Country, and Mariachi and dazzling folkloric and contemporary dance performances. In addition, their traditional “MERCADO” (the vendors’ area) offers traditional costumes, arts and crafts from the various Latino Countries that are represented in our community. They have a variety of activities for families with children including carnival rides, bounce house, face painting and special games for young children. This year will the start of a new tradition of the fiesta. They will be honoring their fallen heroes and salute those who have served in a special ceremony on Sunday May 29th . They invite all veterans to join us for this occasion.

Proceeds from the fiesta benefit programs and services, including, but not limited to, programs for youth and senior citizens, visitations of the sick, education programs, food bank, family outreach, emergency assistance programs, health education and health services, and general physical plant up-keep.

