As COVID numbers rise, Sparrow’s drive-thru site sees more traffic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state released new COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.

Michigan is reporting nearly 26,000 new cases since last Wednesday for an average of about 3,700 cases a day. The state is also reporting 139 new deaths from COVID.

The rise in cases is evident at Sparrow’s drive-thru testing site at Frandor in Lansing. Sparrow says more people are coming through and more people are testing positive.

“We’re up about 10% over last week,” said laboratory manager Elizabeth Reust. “We still have pretty low volume and lots of capacity to do testing. There’s not a wait here but we still are definitely seeing a little bit of an increase from last week.”

Reust says there is no need to worry about a major surge, though - just an uptick.

Sparrow’s drive-thru testing lab at Frandor is open every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next: Your Health - Nature-deficit disorder

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.