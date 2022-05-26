May is for Miracles
Advertisement

As COVID numbers rise, Sparrow’s drive-thru site sees more traffic

Sparrow says more people are coming through and more people are testing positive.
Sparrow says more people are coming through and more people are testing positive.
By Krystle Holleman and Seth Wells
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state released new COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.

Michigan is reporting nearly 26,000 new cases since last Wednesday for an average of about 3,700 cases a day. The state is also reporting 139 new deaths from COVID.

The rise in cases is evident at Sparrow’s drive-thru testing site at Frandor in Lansing. Sparrow says more people are coming through and more people are testing positive.

“We’re up about 10% over last week,” said laboratory manager Elizabeth Reust. “We still have pretty low volume and lots of capacity to do testing. There’s not a wait here but we still are definitely seeing a little bit of an increase from last week.”

Reust says there is no need to worry about a major surge, though - just an uptick.

Sparrow’s drive-thru testing lab at Frandor is open every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next: Your Health - Nature-deficit disorder

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer

Latest News

File Image
Potter Park Zoo hosting Turtle Trivia Thursday
Community members are invited to attend the ceremony.
Wreath-laying ceremony in East Lansing on Thursday
Two monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Utah and there is a confirmed case in Massachusetts.
Travel alert advised for Memorial Day Weekend as monkeypox continues to spread
Sparrow says more people are coming through and more people are testing positive.
As COVID numbers rise, Sparrow’s drive-thru site sees more traffic
The statewide mask mandate ended in June of 2021.
Judge sides with State in catholic school’s mask mandate challenge