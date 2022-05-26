As COVID numbers rise, Sparrow’s drive-thru site sees more traffic
Sparrow says more people are coming through and more people are testing positive.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state released new COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.
Michigan is reporting nearly 26,000 new cases since last Wednesday for an average of about 3,700 cases a day. The state is also reporting 139 new deaths from COVID.
The rise in cases is evident at Sparrow’s drive-thru testing site at Frandor in Lansing. Sparrow says more people are coming through and more people are testing positive.
“We’re up about 10% over last week,” said laboratory manager Elizabeth Reust. “We still have pretty low volume and lots of capacity to do testing. There’s not a wait here but we still are definitely seeing a little bit of an increase from last week.”
Reust says there is no need to worry about a major surge, though - just an uptick.
Sparrow’s drive-thru testing lab at Frandor is open every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
