Classics cruise to VFW Post 671 in DeWitt

DeWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Classic cars lined up outside of VFW Post 671 for the second annual “Spring Car Cruise.”

The cruise raises money for the VFW while giving people a fun reason to get outside and enjoy the warm, spring weather. An organizer tells News 10 she hopes people left the event with one thing.

“I’m hoping they can walk away and know that the VFW is here to support our veterans and our community,” said Rebecca Rahn, Auxiliary President of Post 671.

The event itself was free to attend, but the post did accept donations and held a 50/50 raffle.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.