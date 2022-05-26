May is for Miracles
Announcing our winners for Teacher Appreciation Month

By Holly Harper
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Teacher Appreciation Week was earlier this month, however, we decided to honor our teachers throughout the month of May!

WILX, along with Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet, want to show some appreciation to our local teachers by giving them a pizza party and today we announced the winners.

Check out the videos to see if someone you know won!

