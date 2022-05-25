Watching Your Wallet: Planning for your next trip

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As leisure travel gets closer to where it was in 2019, more and more people are planning trips and vacations again.

An estimated 70% of Americans are planning a trip in the next 12 months. If you’re ready to fly or go on a cruise, don’t go overboard for your first big travel vacation in years -- have a budget!

Related: High gas prices won’t deter holiday travel

“You still want to be mindful of a realistic vacation budget, because the last thing you want to do is go into debt, come home and deal with that,” said Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet. “I promise any amount of relaxation you got on vacation will be wiped away the minute you start getting those bills.”

Rathner said you should also pad your travel budget for unexpected costs and emergencies. There’s still a lot of uncertainty in travel at the moment. Flights are getting cancelled more often.

Read: Michigan COVID cases on the rise ahead of summer travel

“You have no idea if you might, for example, have to stay longer at your destination because you test positive for COVID before coming home,” Rathner said. “So, you have to pay for extra hotel stay or maybe a visit to the doctor.”

You can save up your points or miles for possible travel emergencies. It might be handy if you need to book a last minute hotel and spend points instead of money. Just read over the terms of conditions of your reward program to understand how and when you can use those points.

More: Watching Your Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.