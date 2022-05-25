May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Planning for your next trip

Watching Your Wallet: Planning for your next trip
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As leisure travel gets closer to where it was in 2019, more and more people are planning trips and vacations again.

An estimated 70% of Americans are planning a trip in the next 12 months. If you’re ready to fly or go on a cruise, don’t go overboard for your first big travel vacation in years -- have a budget!

Related: High gas prices won’t deter holiday travel

“You still want to be mindful of a realistic vacation budget, because the last thing you want to do is go into debt, come home and deal with that,” said Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet. “I promise any amount of relaxation you got on vacation will be wiped away the minute you start getting those bills.”

Rathner said you should also pad your travel budget for unexpected costs and emergencies. There’s still a lot of uncertainty in travel at the moment. Flights are getting cancelled more often.

Read: Michigan COVID cases on the rise ahead of summer travel

“You have no idea if you might, for example, have to stay longer at your destination because you test positive for COVID before coming home,” Rathner said. “So, you have to pay for extra hotel stay or maybe a visit to the doctor.”

You can save up your points or miles for possible travel emergencies. It might be handy if you need to book a last minute hotel and spend points instead of money. Just read over the terms of conditions of your reward program to understand how and when you can use those points.

More: Watching Your Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use...
Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account
Kirk Culik has been charged with Open Murder in the shooting death of a teen.
Suspect in shooting death of Hillsdale teen charged with Open Murder

Latest News

Wedding couple
Watching Your Wallet: Don’t go broke for a friend’s wedding
File photo
Watching Your Wallet: Planning your 529 savings
Spending less money on stuff you don't need is a good way to save your hard earned money.
Watching Your Wallet: How to freeze your credit
coins, money, savings generic
Watching Your Wallet: How to handle financial windfalls