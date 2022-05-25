Twins Lose Pitcher To Covid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have placed starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list. He was scheduled to start tomorrow against Kansas City. The 25-year-old right-hander leads all major league rookies with five wins and 43 1/3 innings. He’s second among rookies with 42 strikeouts. The Twins will fill Ryan’s place in the rotation with Devin Smeltzer. The left-hander was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. He pitched last Friday. He was sent down to make room for the return of Bailey Ober from the injured list.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.