May is for Miracles
Twins Lose Pitcher To Covid

By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have placed starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list. He was scheduled to start tomorrow against Kansas City. The 25-year-old right-hander leads all major league rookies with five wins and 43 1/3 innings. He’s second among rookies with 42 strikeouts. The Twins will fill Ryan’s place in the rotation with Devin Smeltzer. The left-hander was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. He pitched last Friday. He was sent down to make room for the return of Bailey Ober from the injured list.

