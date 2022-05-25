May is for Miracles
Trump, Abbott and Cruz among scheduled speakers at NRA convention in Houston

Texas politicians and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to attend the National Rifle...
Texas politicians and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to attend the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Houston.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) - The National Rifle Association’s annual convention is scheduled this week in Houston, with some big names on the agenda as confirmed speakers.

The event is planned to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center, just about a five-hour drive from where at least 21 people were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

According to the NRA, a few of the featured speakers at the convention include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump. NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre and NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet are also on the agenda as confirmed speakers.

NRA representatives said the annual leadership forum is one of the most politically significant and popular events in the country. Additionally, the NRA said the convention features the nation’s top Second Amendment leaders in government, media and the entertainment industry.

The NRA leadership forum has scheduled on-site registration beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, with planned events running through Sunday at 5 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Watching Your Wallet: Planning for your next trip