Tree falls on tree trimming vehicle driving down Oakland County road

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Groveland Road was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon after a tree fell onto a moving vehicle.

According to authorities, a company truck for Paul’s Tree Care was driving on Groveland Road, near Edgewood Road, when a large oak tree fell onto the vehicle.

The driver and the front passenger were not injured. Police said Paul’s Tree Care is working to lift the fallen tree of its truck. The tree did not cause any other damage to the area.

A gallery of photos released by Michigan State Police can be seen below.

