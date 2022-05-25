May is for Miracles
Tree falls on tree trimming vehicle driving down Oakland County road

Driver, passenger uninjured
A large oak tree fell onto a Paul's Tree Care truck in Oakland County on May 25, 2022.
A large oak tree fell onto a Paul's Tree Care truck in Oakland County on May 25, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Groveland Road was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon after a tree fell onto a moving vehicle.

According to authorities, a company truck for Paul’s Tree Care was driving on Groveland Road, near Edgewood Road, when a large oak tree fell onto the vehicle.

The driver and the front passenger were not injured. Police said Paul’s Tree Care is working to lift the fallen tree of its truck. The tree did not cause any other damage to the area.

A gallery of photos released by Michigan State Police can be seen below.

