Third Coast Rising helps veterans, active duty members and first responders with surf therapy

With Memorial Day around the corner, we wanted to showcase a fun new non-profit that uses surf therapy to help veterans, first responders and active duty members.

It’s called Third Coast Rising and it’s based in Holland, Michigan.

According to their website, Third Coast Rising started with their Founder and VP, Shelly Ritter taking their paddle boards out to the cold waters of Michigan.

Soon, others began to join in. Community and water combined with mental health therapy formed a powerful route to wellness and hope.

This got Shelly Ritter thinking, if it worked for her and others, what were the possibilities of creating a nonprofit surf therapy community, starting first by serving our veterans and first responders -- those who have given so much?

You can find out how to get involved: https://www.thirdcoastrising.com/

The non-profit is also looking for volunteers for their program and taking donations for their trailer.

