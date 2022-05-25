May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Third Coast Rising helps veterans, active duty members and first responders with surf therapy

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to showcase nonprofits throughout the state.

With Memorial Day around the corner, we wanted to showcase a fun new non-profit that uses surf therapy to help veterans, first responders and active duty members.

It’s called Third Coast Rising and it’s based in Holland, Michigan.

According to their website, Third Coast Rising started with their Founder and VP, Shelly Ritter taking their paddle boards out to the cold waters of Michigan.

Soon, others began to join in. Community and water combined with mental health therapy formed a powerful route to wellness and hope.

This got Shelly Ritter thinking, if it worked for her and others, what were the possibilities of creating a nonprofit surf therapy community, starting first by serving our veterans and first responders -- those who have given so much?

You can find out how to get involved: https://www.thirdcoastrising.com/

The non-profit is also looking for volunteers for their program and taking donations for their trailer.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use...
Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account
Kirk Culik has been charged with Open Murder in the shooting death of a teen.
Suspect in shooting death of Hillsdale teen charged with Open Murder

Latest News

In-Kind Bakery
Williamston bakery donates $3,500 and 1,200 treats to local food bank
Take Me Home Tuesday
Take Me Home Tuesday
sdfafdsdfasfddsfa
Soup Spoon Live Welsh Rarebit
fdsgfdsgdfgsdfgd
Soup Spoon Live Bread Pudding