Students sell art, seedlings to raise money for Ukrainian children

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Cornell Elementary in Okemos are creating sunflower art to raise money for Ukrainian children.

They sold both art and seedlings.

Heather McNeilly, an art teacher at Cornell, says it was a lesson in giving back for the kids.

“The thought of their art going into the world was really cool for them,” McNeilly said. “We talked about how real artists do that - when they create, they don’t know where their artwork is going to end up so all of the kids created these knowing that their art is going to go somewhere in our community that might not be their home.”

McNeilly says there are still a few pieces left for sale. All the money raised will to go UNICEF Ukraine.

