Steelers Hire New General Manager

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Omar Khan is the new general manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Khan is replacing Kevin Colbert, who is retiring at the end of the month following more than two decades with the club. Khan has been a longtime member of Pittsburgh’s front office, most recently serving as senior vice president of football and business operations. Khan’s immediate goal will be helping to make sure the Steelers stay competitive following the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who stepped away in January after 18 seasons.

