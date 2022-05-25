Softball Classic Schedule Adjusted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain postponed the opening night Wednesday of the eight team high school Softball Classic at Lansing’s Ranney Park. The revised schedule now has tripleheaders set for 4pm Thursday and Friday. The two survivors will then meet either next Tuesday or Wednesday for the championship. Eaton Rapids is in the field and is the defending champion. Among the notable opening matchups, Portland St. Pat’s faces Holt in game two about 6pm on Thursday.

