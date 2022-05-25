May is for Miracles
Rockies Lose Bryant Again

By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant’s back has him on the injured list for the second time this season. The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list today. It’s retroactive to May 23, when Colorado initially held Bryant out of the lineup with what the club called back soreness. Bryant spent nearly a month on the injured list after initially tweaking the back in late April. He signed a seven-year, $182-million deal with Colorado in March.

