A’s Promote Bechina

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland A’s have promoted former Michigan State outfielder Marty Bechina from the Lansing Lugnuts to their double A affiliate in Midland, Texas. Bechina began the season at triple A Las Vegas. The Lugnuts, through Tuesday, had a 16-24 record and are playing games through Sunday in Wisconsin against the Beloit Sky Carp.

