May is for Miracles
A’s Promote Bechina

Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A's and has spent ten years with the...
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the organization.
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland A’s have promoted former Michigan State outfielder Marty Bechina from the Lansing Lugnuts to their double A affiliate in Midland, Texas. Bechina began the season at triple A Las Vegas. The Lugnuts, through Tuesday, had a 16-24 record and are playing games through Sunday in Wisconsin against the Beloit Sky Carp.

