Programming Change Alert - Wheel of Fortune 5/25/22

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to an hour long special NBC Nightly News coverage with Lester Holt from Uvalde, Texas, viewers can watch, or set their DVR’s for Wheel of Fortune that will be now airing at 3:30 – 4:00 AM Thursday morning.

