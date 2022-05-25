May is for Miracles
Planned Parenthood of Michigan launches gender-affirming care in Lansing

(KWTX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patients 18 and older may now recieve gender-affirming hormone therapy at Planned Parenthood of Michigan’s Lansing location.

Hormone therapy includes prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen, or testosterone blockers. It is among the treatments recommended for gender dysphoria.

COVID Update: Michigan reports 25,968 new cases, 139 deaths over past 7 days

PPMI said providers will follow an informed consent model for hormone therapy. Patients will discuss the risks and benefits of hormone therapy with a clinician and determine the appropriate course of care. They will not be required to see a therapist or obtain an outside referral.

Dr. Halley Crissman is Director of Gender Affirming Care at Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

“Planned Parenthood of Michigan has provided high quality sexual and reproductive health care to transgender and nonbinary Michiganders for decades,” Dr. Crissman said. “Expanding our services to include gender-affirming hormone therapy will allow us to better meet the needs of our patients and communities.”

The Marquette location will also offer the treatment, with plans to expand statewide by the end of 2022.

