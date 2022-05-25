Planned Parenthood of Michigan launches gender-affirming care in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patients 18 and older may now recieve gender-affirming hormone therapy at Planned Parenthood of Michigan’s Lansing location.

Hormone therapy includes prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen, or testosterone blockers. It is among the treatments recommended for gender dysphoria.

PPMI said providers will follow an informed consent model for hormone therapy. Patients will discuss the risks and benefits of hormone therapy with a clinician and determine the appropriate course of care. They will not be required to see a therapist or obtain an outside referral.

Dr. Halley Crissman is Director of Gender Affirming Care at Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

“Planned Parenthood of Michigan has provided high quality sexual and reproductive health care to transgender and nonbinary Michiganders for decades,” Dr. Crissman said. “Expanding our services to include gender-affirming hormone therapy will allow us to better meet the needs of our patients and communities.”

The Marquette location will also offer the treatment, with plans to expand statewide by the end of 2022.

