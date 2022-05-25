WATCH LIVE: Now Desk at Noon -- Hot temps on the way, hurricane season starts next week, a whale of a rescue and more
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at some heat coming our way next week and hurricane season starts in one week. Plus some dramatic video of a whale rescued from a net and a look at what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.
ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR MAY 25th, 2022
- Average High: 73º Average Low 51º
- Lansing Record High: 90° 2021
- Lansing Record Low: 29° 1992
- Jackson Record High: 92º 1977
- Jackson Record Low: 30º 1925
