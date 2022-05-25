May is for Miracles
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk at Noon -- Hot temps on the way, hurricane season starts next week, a whale of a rescue and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at some heat coming our way next week and hurricane season starts in one week. Plus some dramatic video of a whale rescued from a net and a look at what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR MAY 25th, 2022

  • Average High: 73º Average Low 51º
  • Lansing Record High: 90° 2021
  • Lansing Record Low: 29° 1992
  • Jackson Record High: 92º 1977
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1925

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war
Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use...
Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account
Avocado toast by Chef David Wallace
FDA warning against viral TikTok hack
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

“The thought of their art going into the world was really cool for them.”
Students sell art, seedlings to raise money for Ukrainian children
‘Near ideal’ -- How Michigan, other states do on MSU’s Partisan Advantage Tracker
WILX Weather Webcast 5/25/2022
All the money raised will to go UNICEF Ukraine.
Students sell art, seedlings to raise money for Ukrainian children