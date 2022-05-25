In My View: Can the Tigers improve with the current roster?

DETROIT (WILX) - How can the Detroit Tigers show improvement with the players they have?

In my view, Miguel Cabrera has to move down in the order from hitting fourth. His average is about .270 and that’s fine, but he’s on a pace to hit 12 home runs and drive in 60 runs and a playoff contending team cannot get that little production from someone hitting fourth.

He is slow on the bases and he has to move down for the good of the team. But ego is involved and I don’t see the Tigers messing with his mind and they’ll leave him where he is when is in the lineup.

