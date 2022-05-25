May is for Miracles
Advertisement

In My View: Can the Tigers improve with the current roster?

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) - How can the Detroit Tigers show improvement with the players they have?

In my view, Miguel Cabrera has to move down in the order from hitting fourth. His average is about .270 and that’s fine, but he’s on a pace to hit 12 home runs and drive in 60 runs and a playoff contending team cannot get that little production from someone hitting fourth.

He is slow on the bases and he has to move down for the good of the team. But ego is involved and I don’t see the Tigers messing with his mind and they’ll leave him where he is when is in the lineup.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use...
Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Avocado toast by Chef David Wallace
FDA warning against viral TikTok hack
Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war

Latest News

In My View: The Detroit Tigers season can improve
In My View: Baseball’s amateur draft
In My View: Big Ten may change conference championships
In My View: MSU needs better hockey players