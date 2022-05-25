A musical country classic takes center stage in Turkeyville U.S.A.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre in Marshall, Michigan is a favorite stop for many tour groups and great for tourism with their gift shop, restaurant and of course, the dinner theatre.

Currently running is ‘Honky Tonk Angels’ which combines country classics with a funny and uplifting story about three ‘good ol’ gals’ who follow their dreams to Nashville.

