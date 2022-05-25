‘Your door first’ -- Man convicted of threatening to kill West Michigan 911 dispatcher

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - On January 5 of 2021 Jonathan Joshua Munafo called Calhoun County 911 dispatch over 140 times. He demanded to speak to a Deputy Sheriff or Sergeant, but would not say why and did not have an emergency to report.

The dispatcher refused and asked him to clear the line, but Munafo called back over 140 times. He threatened her, “I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your f***ing nose.”

Mufano told the dispatcher that, after the “Insurrection Act,” he was “coming to your door first.”

He said, “it’s going to go way worse for your family.”

“We will not tolerate threats of this kind,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Emergency dispatchers do critical work, under stressful circumstances, to keep the community safe. No one, especially front-line public servants, should face threats of death or other physical violence.”

A representative from the United States Department of Justice said cell phone records placed Mufano in North Carolina at the time. According to a separate indictment returned by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia, the next day he participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

For his involvement in the riot, Munafo is charged with forcibly assaulting an officer of the Capitol Police in addition to eight other charges. He is scheduled to appear in the District of Columbia to face those charges, of which his guilt or innocence has not yet been determined, following his sentencing in Grand Rapids.

“Today, Jonathan Munafo admitted to repeatedly calling a Calhoun County dispatcher and threatening to kill her or harm her family,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “These threats were intended to intimidate and create fear in a public servant whose job is intensely stressful under the best of circumstances. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated, and the FBI will continue to investigate those who threaten our community with violence.”

Munafo faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.

