Ingham County makes upgrades to 911 system

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County 911 Central Dispatch is making some upgrades to its system that could make it easier for first responders to find people during an emergency.

The first one is called RapidSOS, which can integrate with apps on your phone or car to help dispatchers locate you.

”Those of you that have utilized Uber, there’s that button on that Uber app that says ‘Press 911,’” said Ingham County 911 director Barb Davidson. “In conjunction with RapidSOS, if you were to do that, this platform would give us the information about the kind of car you were in, what color it was, any information about the driver that we were able to glean from it and then your last location.”

The other improvement is an app called What3Words. Davidson said if you download it, dispatchers will be able to narrow down your location to 10 square feet, even in places without internet access.

More information can be found on the official What3Words website and the official RapidSOS website.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.