How to talk to your children about school violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres.

It’s important to remember that your children at home are also watching all of this unfold and that can be scary for them.

According to Elizabeth Allen, a clinical therapist with Brighter Health Counseling, it’s less about what you say to your children and more about what they tell you.

She said it’s important for parents to be delicate with young children when discussing things like the Uvalde shooting.

“Your really want to think about a kid’s emotional backpack. You might want to use really vague language, like ‘Something bad happened today, but you’re safe,’” Allen said.

Sometimes it’s better to listen than to explain.

“Allowing them to inform you of what they know before you sort of lay something very serious on them that they may not have the emotional maturity to process yet,” Allen said.

For older children, it’s not always so simple. Allen said shielding your teens from devastating news is impossible, so checking in with them in a safe environment is key.

“Making sure that it’s a regular thing where you sit down and talk with your teen or tween and find out what kind of information they’re getting,” Allen said. “Because you’re going to be getting really fighting an uphill battle to try to just shield them from this information because you know it’s everywhere.”

Allen said parents should pay attention to signs that something is wrong with their children. If their spirits are low or they’re uninterested in things they normally enjoy -- looking out for these things could be lifesaving.

