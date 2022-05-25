May is for Miracles
Advertisement

How to talk to your children about school violence

An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas(MGN Online / ABC News / YouTube)
By Jace Harper
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres.

It’s important to remember that your children at home are also watching all of this unfold and that can be scary for them.

According to Elizabeth Allen, a clinical therapist with Brighter Health Counseling, it’s less about what you say to your children and more about what they tell you.

She said it’s important for parents to be delicate with young children when discussing things like the Uvalde shooting.

“Your really want to think about a kid’s emotional backpack. You might want to use really vague language, like ‘Something bad happened today, but you’re safe,’” Allen said.

Sometimes it’s better to listen than to explain.

“Allowing them to inform you of what they know before you sort of lay something very serious on them that they may not have the emotional maturity to process yet,” Allen said.

For older children, it’s not always so simple. Allen said shielding your teens from devastating news is impossible, so checking in with them in a safe environment is key.

“Making sure that it’s a regular thing where you sit down and talk with your teen or tween and find out what kind of information they’re getting,” Allen said. “Because you’re going to be getting really fighting an uphill battle to try to just shield them from this information because you know it’s everywhere.”

Allen said parents should pay attention to signs that something is wrong with their children. If their spirits are low or they’re uninterested in things they normally enjoy -- looking out for these things could be lifesaving.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New details released in Ingham County Sheriff investigation of fatal pileup on I-496
Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
The Eaton County Sheriff's Department says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in...
2 dead after 2 car crash in Chester Township Sunday night
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Mid-Michigan cemeteries in need of repairs
Volunteers work to clean up Mid-Michigan cemeteries for Memorial Day Weekend
Five candidates for governor may be off ballot this week.
5 GOP Michigan gubernatorial candidates may be off August primary ballot
lifejacket generic
Boating safety tips from Mid-Michigan experts ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war