May is for Miracles
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 25,968 new cases, 139 deaths over past 7 days

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 25,968 new cases of COVID and 139 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 3,710 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 4,181 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,527,831 cases and 36,357 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 934 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight decrease from the 965 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Wednesday was 12.18%, a slight decrease from the 14.14% reported a week prior.

As of May 25, 2022, there are officially 11,957 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

The next COVID update from the state will be June 1.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County14,31622195287.7
Eaton County23,34037383311.1
Ingham County56,399137738307.5
Jackson County35,594129532227.8
Shiawassee County14,82023214243.7

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

