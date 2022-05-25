Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 25,968 new cases, 139 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 25,968 new cases of COVID and 139 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 3,710 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 4,181 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,527,831 cases and 36,357 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 934 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight decrease from the 965 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Wednesday was 12.18%, a slight decrease from the 14.14% reported a week prior.

As of May 25, 2022, there are officially 11,957 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

The next COVID update from the state will be June 1.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 14,316 22 195 287.7 Eaton County 23,340 37 383 311.1 Ingham County 56,399 137 738 307.5 Jackson County 35,594 129 532 227.8 Shiawassee County 14,820 23 214 243.7

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.