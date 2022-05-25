Charlotte schools partner with law enforcement agencies for threat response, prevention

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - An 18-year-old reportedly opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Police said the suspected gunman legally purchased two AR-15 style rifles after turning 18. He used one of them in the shooting. Investigators believe Robb Elementary School was his intended target, but they don’t know the motive.

There are a lot of things schools do to prepare for the possibility of a shooting -- new technology, drills for students and staff and partnering with local law enforcement. Charlotte Public Schools was about to receive a $220,000 safety grant from the state due to its partnerships with police and emergency managers.

School officials said those partnerships are the key to help keep students safe.

Charlotte superintendent Mandy Stewart spent the day going to each school in her district to make sure staff and students have the support they need after Tuesday’s shooting in Texas. She said part of that is making sure everyone knows what to do in case that happens here.

“You look around your classroom and start planning in your head how you’re going to protect the kids in front of you,” Stewart said. “What would you do when that happens? And you start reviewing all that safety procedures because you know you are essential to their safety.”

Charlotte Public Schools went through a major review of its safety plan with police and emergency managers to qualify for the grant.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Daenzer said they also partner and train with other agencies to make sure that everyone is on the same page if something does happen.

Stewart said that training is key.

“They come out annually to do safety tabletops with our administrators,” Stewart said. “They will put up a scenario and in a timed response we have to give them what we’d do in that situation.”

She said Charlotte Public Schools is using its safety grant to put in a district-wide PA system to help improve communication at all schools. It is expected to be installed by February.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office also has training videos for students and parents on its official website here.

